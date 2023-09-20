  Wednesday Sep, 20 2023 06:01:10 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP power interruption sked for Sept. 24

Local News • 14:00 PM Wed Sep 20, 2023
Arlene Valdez Hepiga

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NCGP) has scheduled power service interruption that will affect the power concessionaires in the city and nearby towns.

The interruption will come at 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Cotabato Light said it is due to the maintenance schedule of NGCP in its 69kV lines that will also affect Sukelco and Magelco.  

