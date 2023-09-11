Cotabato Light announces NGCP power interuption sked for Sept. 17

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) shares an NGCP scheduled power service interruption in Maguindanao Norte on Sept. 17, Sunday, which will also affect the whole franchise area of the Aboitiz power firm in Cotabato City and nearby towns.

The interruption, per NGCP advisory, will begin at 7:05 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The time of isolation and restoration may vary depending on the situation particularly if there are intervening factors like the real-time frequency level, weather, peace and order, equipment and line integrity, and others, the Cotabato Light said.