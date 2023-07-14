Cotabato Light announces NGCP power service interruption sked for July 16
47
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION
When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 | 07:30 - 08:30 AM
Sunday, July 16, 2023 | 5:00 - 06:00 PM
Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise
In line with this NGCP interruption, Cotabato Light power supply will be affected and we might be implementing a rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) due to limited allocation and the effect of low voltage.
We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.