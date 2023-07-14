  Friday Jul, 14 2023 03:32:48 AM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP power service interruption sked for July 16

Local News • 17:15 PM Thu Jul 13, 2023
47
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 | 07:30 - 08:30 AM

Sunday, July 16, 2023 | 5:00 - 06:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

In line with this NGCP interruption, Cotabato Light power supply will be affected and we might be implementing a rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) due to limited allocation and the effect of low voltage.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

