  Friday Jun, 03 2022 08:54:15 AM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power interruption for June 5

Local News • 09:00 AM Thu Jun 2, 2022
65
By: 
Arlen Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - Please be informed of the NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption on Sunday, June 5. 2022 from 06:00 AM - 7:00 AM (1 hour) and 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM (1 hour) affecting the whole franchise area of Cotabato Light.

Transfer of loads from Sultan Kudarat to Tacurong Substation to facilitate the maintenance activity of Kibawe Sultan Kudarat 138KV line and the normalization of loads afterwards.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Thank you for your understanding.

