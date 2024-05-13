  Monday May, 13 2024 07:38:44 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power interruption on May 19

Local News • 15:45 PM Mon May 13, 2024
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NATIONAL GRID CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES POWER INITIATED POWER SERVICE INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 | 7:00 - 8:00 AM | 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. Shutdown of Kibawe-Sultan Kudarat 138KV T/L to facilitate installation of new Breaker Failure Relay.

2. Simulation of Kibawe – Sultan Kudarat 138KV Line Auto-recloser.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

