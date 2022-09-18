Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power interruption for Sept. 25

NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM (7.5 hours) affecting whole Cotabato Light Franchise Area.

To facilitate transfer of cross-arms to the steel pole at the structure between Nuling – Pinaring 69KV Section Line and CLPC ride on activities.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.Rest assured that power will be back to normal once the maintenance activity of NGCP is done.