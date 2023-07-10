  Monday Jul, 10 2023 09:46:18 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption

Local News • 17:15 PM Mon Jul 10, 2023
71
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 5:00 - 06:30 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

In line with this NGCP interruption, Cotabato Light power supply will be affected and we might be implementing a rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) due to limited allocation and the effect of low voltage.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Last Sunday, the same schedule was also implemented in the Cotabato Light franchise area.

