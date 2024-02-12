  Monday Feb, 12 2024 07:42:49 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption for Feb. 18

Local News • 10:45 AM Mon Feb 12, 2024
82
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 | 6:00 - 7:00 AM | 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. Energization of New 100MVA Power Transformer.

2. Swinging of SKU loads from Old 75MVA Power Transformer to New 100MVA Power Transformer.

3. Non GOMP Shutdown along Kibawe – Sultan Kudarat 138kV line to facilitate repair activities.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Dead sea cow found in Sarangani Bay

KORONADAL CITY  – A fisherman found a lifeless juvenile male Dugong (Dugong dugon) on Sunday morning (Feb. 11) a few kilometers from the shores...

Dawlah Islamiya Amir, mastermind of MSU gym bombing, among casualties in January ops, AFP says

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City - The Armed Forces of the Philippines through its 103rd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army confirmed the death of Khadafi...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption for Feb. 18

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 | 6:00 - 7:00 AM | 6:00 - 7:00 PM Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb 12, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   TATAY ng babaeng doctor na inambush sa Buluan, Maguindanao, humihingi ng hustisya; dasal niya sana wala nang susunod pang...

Westminster Foundation for Democracy hosts female fellowship for BARMM

DAVAO CITY - “I want to impact people’s lives. Tor contribute to our aspirations for homeland, nation, and faith (hula, bangsa, agama). But I am...