Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption for Feb. 18

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 | 6:00 - 7:00 AM | 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. Energization of New 100MVA Power Transformer.

2. Swinging of SKU loads from Old 75MVA Power Transformer to New 100MVA Power Transformer.

3. Non GOMP Shutdown along Kibawe – Sultan Kudarat 138kV line to facilitate repair activities.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.