Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption on Jan. 9

NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption: January 9, 2022

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled power interruption affecting whole franchise area of Cotabato Light on January 9, 2022 (Sunday) from 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM and 6:00 - 7:00 PM. To facilitate the load transfer Sultan Kudarat loads to Tacurong substation to Sultan Kudarat substation and the normalization afterwards.

This is due to the NGCP scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control. Thank you for your understanding.