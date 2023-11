NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED POWER INTERRUPTION

This is to inform our customers in Rosary Heights 6, Cotabato City that the scheduled outage was rescheduled due to technical concerns.

Original schedule: November 2, 2023, 6:00 AM - 9:00 AM

New schedule: November 5, 2023, 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Thank you and Keep safe!