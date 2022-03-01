  Tuesday Mar, 01 2022 11:00:24 PM

Cotabato Light announces power interruption sked for Mabini Street on March 2

Local News • 15:30 PM Tue Mar 1, 2022
26
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - This is to inform Cotabato Light customers along Mabini St., Bagua 3, Cotabato City, please be guided that we will be having a 4-hour power interruption on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

This is to facilitate primary line maintenance works in the area. Cotabato Light will exert all efforts to finish the work speedily and restore power as soon as possible.

This is necessary for the Cotabato Light to maintain and provide reliable power to its customers and for the public safety.

For more information, you may contact Cotabato Light 24/7 hotlines or send message to digital channels.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3-month old baby dies of COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 1, 2022 (6:00 PM) TWENTY-SIX (26) NEW CONFIRMED CASES SEVENTY-NINE (79) NEW RECOVERIES...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption sked for Mabini Street on March 2

COTABATO CITY - This is to inform Cotabato Light customers along Mabini St., Bagua 3, Cotabato City, please be guided that we will be having a 4-hour...

7  Lanao del Sur drug dealers linked to terror group arrested

COTABATO CITY --- Seven drug dealers with links to the Dawlah Islamiya fell in a government entrapment operation in Marantao, Lanao del Sur Monday...

AFP spox: Army hits Lanao del Sur DI camp

COTABATO CITY ---- The military hit with airstrikes and artillery barrage before dawn Tuesday the locations of violent religious extremists in upland...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for March 2 in Tamontaka

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate line maintenance works, the Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheducled powere service interruption on Wednesday,...