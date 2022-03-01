Cotabato Light announces power interruption sked for Mabini Street on March 2

COTABATO CITY - This is to inform Cotabato Light customers along Mabini St., Bagua 3, Cotabato City, please be guided that we will be having a 4-hour power interruption on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

This is to facilitate primary line maintenance works in the area. Cotabato Light will exert all efforts to finish the work speedily and restore power as soon as possible.

This is necessary for the Cotabato Light to maintain and provide reliable power to its customers and for the public safety.

For more information, you may contact Cotabato Light 24/7 hotlines or send message to digital channels.