COTABATO CITY - To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting Lower Capiton, L&L Heritage Farm, Capiton Elementary School, UBJP Head Quarters, Datu Odin Sinsuat on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM (3 hours).

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary lines in the area.