Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Feb. 11

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) scheduled power interruption on February 11, 2022

(Saturday) from 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN affecting customers of San Pablo Village, RH II, Cotabato City.

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary line maintenance activity in the area which is necessary for a more stable, safe and reliable distribution system, ensuring continuous supply of electricity to all Cotabato Light customers.

Cotabato Light apologizes for the inconvenience brought about by the scheduled power interruptions.

But Cotabato Light will exert effort to finish the work speedily and restore electric service to the affected area in the soonest possible time.

However, there may be instances where power restoration may go beyond the scheduled timeline due to unavoidable circumstances.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or line related concerns.

Please contact the customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381

(Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address,

cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao del Norte.