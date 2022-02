COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a four-hour power service interruption for consumers on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Barangay Rosary Heights XII.

The brownout which will start 7 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m.

In an advisory, the Cotabato Light said it will facilitate primary line maintenance works in the area.