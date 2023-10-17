  Tuesday Oct, 17 2023 02:31:19 PM

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption in Gen. Luna

Local News • 09:15 AM Tue Oct 17, 2023
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces emergency power interruption for Oct 18 in an area in the city.

"Please be informed of the emergency power interruption affecting customers in General Luna, Cotabato City, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM (2 hours). This is to facilitate emergency primary line maintenance activity in the area."

