Cotabato Light announces power service interruption inside BARMM gov't center compound

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company announced today the rescheduled power interruption affecting customers in Greenwich, Gov. Gutierrez, and BARMM Compound, Cotabato City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, with the following schedule:

BARMM Compound, Cotabato City - 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM (4 hours)

Gov. Gutierrez, Cotabato City - 6:00 AM - 8:00 AM (2 hours)

Greenwich, Cotabato City - 6:00 AM - 11:00 AM (5 hours)

This is to facilitate the restructuring of the primary line maintenance activity in the area.