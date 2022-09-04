Cotabato Light announces power service interruption in its franchise area due to NGCP activities

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a two-hour scheduled power service interruption due to NGCP maintenance activities on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

The interruption will come from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. affecting the whole Cotabato Light franchise area.

This is to facilitate shifting of SUKELCO M2&M6 S/S and MAGELCO M2&M5 S/S power supply from Tacurong S/S to Sultan Kudarat S/S due to shutdown of 69kV Bus No. 1, purposely to conduct the various maintenance activities and the normalization afterwards.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Cotabato Light will exert efforts to finish the work speedily and restore electric service to the affected area in the soonest possible time.

However, there may be instances where power restoration may go beyond the scheduled timeline due to unavoidable circumstances.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or line related concerns.

Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address, cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao.