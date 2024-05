COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a scheduled power interruption affecting Clemente Aliño Street, near Pag-ibig Fund Cotabato Branch, Rosary Heights 2, Cotabato City on Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM (4 hours).

This is to facilitate a restructuring of the primary lines in the area.