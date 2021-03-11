  Thursday Mar, 11 2021 03:12:50 PM

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for March 14

Local News • 08:15 AM Thu Mar 11, 2021
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced a scheduled power service interruption for its whole franchise on Sunday, March 14.

The interruption will come in two schedules.  The morning service interruption is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.

This is due to the shifting of load to facilitate the replacement of structures along Sultan Kudarat-Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69 KV line, a National Grid Corporation of the Philippines scheduled maintenance activity. 

