Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for March 14

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced a scheduled power service interruption for its whole franchise on Sunday, March 14.

The interruption will come in two schedules. The morning service interruption is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.

This is due to the shifting of load to facilitate the replacement of structures along Sultan Kudarat-Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69 KV line, a National Grid Corporation of the Philippines scheduled maintenance activity.