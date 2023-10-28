  Saturday Oct, 28 2023 02:54:36 AM

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Nov. 2

Local News • 18:15 PM Fri Oct 27, 2023
Arlene Valdez Hepiga

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced a scheduled powere interruption for Barangay Rosary Heights 6 on Thursday.

"To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting customers in Rosary Heights 6, Cotabato City on Sunday, November 2, 2023, from 6:00 AM- 9:00 AM (3 hours)," the Cotabato Light advisory said.

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary line maintenance activity in the area.

