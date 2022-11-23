Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Nov. 27, Sunday
27
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
Cotabato Light and Power Company power supply will be affected and we might be implementing a rotational or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) due to limited allocation and the effect of low voltage.
We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.
Rest assured that power will be back to normal once the maintenance activity of the NGCP is done.
Thank you for your understanding.