Saturday Sep, 11 2021 11:02:57 PM
Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Sept. 13
Local News
•
19:15 PM Sat Sep 11, 2021
26
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light
COTABATO LIGHT - This is to facilitate line maintenance works in the area.
NDBC NEWS TIMELINE
Sep 11
19:15
Local News
25 ex-users complete 6-month drug rehab in NoCot town
Sep 11
19:15
Local News
Sep 11
19:00
HEALTH
Region 12 has 582 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Sep 11
06:00
Peace and Order
Child molester, 3 rape suspects arrested in South Cotabato
Sep 10
20:15
HEALTH
491 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen, 113 in GenSan
NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS
25 ex-users complete 6-month drug rehab in NoCot town
COTABATO CITY – Twenty-five former drug users completed on Friday six months of community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBRP) in Pigcawayan...
Region 12 has 582 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 11, 2021 (6:00 PM) FIVE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (582) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIVE-...
Child molester, 3 rape suspects arrested in South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY --- Police operatives arrested an alleged child molester and three rape suspects in separate operations in South Cotabato province...
491 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen, 113 in GenSan
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 10, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (491) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-...