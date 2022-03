EMERGENCY POWER INTERRUPTION ADVISORY:

What: Emergency Power Interruption

When: March 29, 2022 (7 AM to 8:30 AM)

Where: From Ungap to Ibotigen, Sultan Kudarat, and nearby areas.

Why: To facilitate primary line maintenance works in the area.

We apologize for the inconvenience this emergency power interruption may bring to the affected customers.

We thank you for bearing with us.