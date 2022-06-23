  Thursday Jun, 23 2022 01:37:33 AM

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Sunday, June 26

Local News • 21:45 PM Wed Jun 22, 2022
44
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Notice of NGCP Power Interruption - June 26, 2022

Please be informed of the NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption on Sunday, June 26. 2022 from 6:30 AM-7:00 AM (30 minutes) and

5:00 PM-5:30 PM (30 minutes) affecting the whole franchise area of Cotabato Light. Transfer of MAGELCO M4 loads from Sultan Kudarat S/S to Tacurong S/S. To facilitate replacement of structure insulators and crossarms along Capiton-Pinaring 69kV line section and the normalization of loads afterwards.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Sunday, June 26

Notice of NGCP Power Interruption - June 26, 2022 Please be informed of the NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption on Sunday, June 26. 2022 from 6:30...

1 patay, 3 sugatan sa banggaan ng 2 motorsiklo sa Tupi 

TUPI, South Cotabato - Isa katao ang patay habang tatlo naman ang sugatan sa nangyaring vehicular crash sa Crossing Rubber, Tupi, South Cotabato...

PDEA-BARMM: Drugs burned seized with public help 

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao - Credit for the seizure of the P60.5 million worth of illegal drugs authorities destroyed here Tuesday has to go to...

8 die, 5 hurt in Maguindanao police operation

COTABATO CITY – A police law enforcement operation early turned ugly when persons wanted with warrants of arrest resisted arrest and traded shots...

For his bravery, injured Army lieutenant gets recognition

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao A young Army lieutenant injured in an encounter with communist rebels in Sultan Kudarat has received recognition Tuesday...