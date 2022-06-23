Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Sunday, June 26

Notice of NGCP Power Interruption - June 26, 2022

Please be informed of the NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption on Sunday, June 26. 2022 from 6:30 AM-7:00 AM (30 minutes) and

5:00 PM-5:30 PM (30 minutes) affecting the whole franchise area of Cotabato Light. Transfer of MAGELCO M4 loads from Sultan Kudarat S/S to Tacurong S/S. To facilitate replacement of structure insulators and crossarms along Capiton-Pinaring 69kV line section and the normalization of loads afterwards.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.