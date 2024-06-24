Cotabato Light announces a reduction in residential rates for June 16 to July 15 billing period 

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) customers will experience a significant reduction in residential rates of P3.31/kWh for the billing period from June 16 to July 15, 2024.

This will bring the rate down to P7.12/kWh from P10.44/kWh in May. For households with a monthly electric consumption of 200 kWh, this translates to a savings of P662.

This reduction follows the recent order from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Case No. 2024-017 MC, issued on June 13, 2024.

The ERC mandates all distribution utilities to collect generation charges from the May billing of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) on a staggered basis, spread evenly from June 2024 to September 2024.

While customers will benefit from lower rates in June, Cotabato Light advises that generation rates are expected to increase in the following months due to the staggered payment of WESM charges.

We continue to encourage our customers to manage their energy consumption wisely and use electricity efficiently to mitigate the impact of future rate increases.