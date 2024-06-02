Cotabato Light announces rotational power interruption schedule for June 2

COTABATO CITY - In line with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) maintenance activity scheduled for tomorrow, June 2, 2024, Cotabato Light's power supply will be temporarily transferred from the Sultan Kudarat to the Tacurong 69kV Line.

Consequently, Cotabato Light will implement rotating power interruptions across all feeders due to the limited allocation from the Tacurong-Cotabato line and the effect of low voltage.

The schedules may still change or be canceled depending on NGCP allocation and normalization of loads, Power plant capability and the behavior of the demand at a given period of time.

Cotabato Light apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience caused by these power interruptions which are beyond its control.

Cotabato Light assures that necessary announcements and updates to its customers relating to the power supply situation will be made from time to time. Hoping for your understanding.