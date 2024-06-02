  Sunday Jun, 02 2024 01:50:48 AM

Cotabato Light announces rotational power interruption schedule for June 2

Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - In line with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) maintenance activity scheduled for tomorrow, June 2, 2024, Cotabato Light's power supply will be temporarily transferred from the Sultan Kudarat to the Tacurong 69kV Line.

Consequently, Cotabato Light will implement rotating power interruptions across all feeders due to the limited allocation from the Tacurong-Cotabato line and the effect of low voltage.

The schedules may still change or be canceled depending on NGCP allocation and normalization of loads, Power plant capability and the behavior of the demand at a given period of time.

Cotabato Light apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience caused by these power interruptions which are beyond its control.

Cotabato Light assures that necessary announcements and updates to its customers relating to the power supply situation will be made from time to time. Hoping for your understanding.

                      May be an image of text

May be an image of text that says 'ROTATIONAL June 2, 2024 TIME INTERRUPTION SCHEDULE MAL Feeder From Malagapas substation Happy Homes subdivision, San Isidro Subd., Usman Subd., San Vicente Substation Sousa Awang MCWD Tanuel: Superama Hypermart,, Maunawain. (BARMM Tenorio area National Highway (from Salimbao Substn to Nuling Breeding Stn.) Brgys Macaguiling, Rebuken, Sandakan, Simuay Poblacion, Pinaring, Quezon Highway from Salimbao Quirino Bridge Banobo, Katuli, Darping, Mulaog, Senditan, /bagsakan, Pendatun Sultan Mastura City Feeder From area, along national highway Shariff ,Lumayon Pendatun ext'n Tamse Road Badoy Ave., Subd. Sinsuat City Area, Tukananes Quezon Avenue School, Ave., Mazenod Ave., Sesame General Luna Office), Maria Clara St,DPWH Motor Pool'

May be an image of text

