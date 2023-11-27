  Monday Nov, 27 2023 03:55:50 PM

Cotabato Light announces slight rate hike for November, asks consumer to save energy

Local News • 08:45 AM Mon Nov 27, 2023
89
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Customer Service Advisory:

The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light & Power Company (Cotabato Light) is higher by 0.22 centavo, or equivalent to 2.8%, from P8.15 last October to P8.37 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) this November. The increase is attributed to higher generation rates from the power sources. This rate applies to bills received from November 16 to December 15, 2023.

With this, Cotabato Light encourages customers to manage their energy consumption and use electricity wisely.

Just so you know, the Cotabato Light monthly rate is variable and may change depending on the market price.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 foreign money lenders slain in November gun attacks in Maguindanao Sur, Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - Two foreign moneylenders were killed in separate gun attacks in Central Mindanao in two days, barely two weeks after an Indian...

MSSD-BARMM's statement on mis-info about sustainable livelihood program

Official statement of MSSD-BARMM in misinformation about SLP-BARMM The Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) is an initiative of the Philippine...

Cotabato Light announces slight rate hike for November, asks consumer to save energy

Customer Service Advisory: The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light & Power Company (Cotabato Light) is higher by 0.22 centavo, or...

2 foreign money lender, patay sa pamamaril sa MagSur, SulKud

UNANG binaril at napatay ang isang Pakistani National sa Purok Coffee 2, Barangay Salaman, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat Province sabado ng hapon....

"Slow," says international monitor on PH-Moro peace process

THE Third Party Monitoring Team (TPMT) on the implementation of the Bangsamoro peace process has issued its Eighth Public Report in Davao City on...