Cotabato Light announces slight rate hike for November, asks consumer to save energy

Customer Service Advisory:

The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light & Power Company (Cotabato Light) is higher by 0.22 centavo, or equivalent to 2.8%, from P8.15 last October to P8.37 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) this November. The increase is attributed to higher generation rates from the power sources. This rate applies to bills received from November 16 to December 15, 2023.

With this, Cotabato Light encourages customers to manage their energy consumption and use electricity wisely.

Just so you know, the Cotabato Light monthly rate is variable and may change depending on the market price.