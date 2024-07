COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced that it scheduled a power service interruption affecting some parts of Freedom Road, SPDA; Jack Grocery, Saway Grocery, from 1st Street to 7th Street on Friday, July 19, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM (3 hours).

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary lines in the area.