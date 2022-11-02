Cotabato Light brings reliable power to 1,500 rural households through SEP

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), has successfully completed the energization of more than 1,500 households within its franchise area to date through the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP). The project covers Cotabato City and parts of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipality in the province of Maguindanao.

The SEP is a national strategy aimed at helping boost the country's total electrification by connecting sitios and barangays to the grid.

According to Cotabato Light President and Chief Operating Officer Valentin S. Saludes III, the company has invested around P37 million for the SEP, put up more than 1,000 poles, and spent over 8,800 man-hours for better delivery of electricity services.

“We have identified several measures in order to meet our assigned area of completion and full energization target by November 2022,” he said.

The distribution utility will continue to deliver reliable and reasonably-priced electricity to far-flung areas in support of the government’s efforts to increase and accelerate community access to electricity services.

Saludes shared that the support of the local government and barangay officials were instrumental to the successful roll-out of the SEP.

“One of the program's main objectives is to improve the standard of living in the rural areas within the Cotabato Light franchise. As such, we are constantly looking for ways to better serve our customers as we in AboitizPower continue to transform energy for a better world.”

Once completed, the rural electrification program will have provided electricity for more than 1,600 households, opening more doors and livelihood opportunities to the community.

Esmael Mendo, Brgy. Chairman of Rebuken in Sultan Kudarat, is one of the beneficiaries of the program. He expressed appreciation for the installation of electric poles in his home and community as it will greatly help them have direct access to electricity.

“Ako ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa Cotabato Light sa pag tulong sa amin malagyan kami ng poste ng ilaw. Ito ay napakagandang development at malaking tulong sa mga residente na magkaroon ng access ng kuryente sa aming lugar,” Mendo said.