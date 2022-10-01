  Saturday Oct, 01 2022 02:31:52 AM

Cotabato Light conducted fire prevention lectures, drills

Local News • 20:45 PM Fri Sep 30, 2022
51
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY – To equipped its personnel with skills and know-how in fire  prevention and fire fighting skills, the Ctoabato City and Power Company, in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Fire Officer 2 Garnett T. Alano of BFP-BARMM has conducted lectures and demo on fire prevention, drills and emergency response with medical service.

The 2-day activity was participated by the 32 personnel composed of the Fire Brigade Team, medical team and safety officers of the company.

It aims to educate and equip the employees of their personal responsibility toward fire safety with realistic preventive measures to ensure a safe workplace.

 

