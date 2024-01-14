  Sunday Jan, 14 2024 08:37:11 PM

Cotabato Light donates computer units to 2 schools in Sultan Kudarat, MGN

Local News • 19:45 PM Sun Jan 14, 2024
33
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) started the year by donating learning tools for the students and teachers of Sandakan Elementary School and Alamada Elementary School in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao Del Norte.

Each school received five units of laptops, four printers, and accessories equipped with the latest technology to support the educational and professional goals of the recipients.

This initiative in collaboration with Rep. Bai Sittie Sahara "Dimple" Ibrahim-Mastura, district representative of Maguindanao del Norte, including Cotabato City.

