Cotabato Light employee is BARMM labor ministry’s “Huwarang Manggagawa” awardee

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM) has recognized an employee of a private company during the Labor Day celebrations on Monday.

Arlene Valdez-Hepiga of Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) was given recognition as “Huwarang Manggagawa” awardee.

“She exemplified hard work and dedication to work,” according to BARMM Labor Minister Muslimin Sema during Labor Day celebration at the Bangsamoro Government Center on Monday.

Hepiga, who has been working at Cotabato Light for more than 14 years, was visibly elated and grateful for the recognition.

“I did not expect to receive this recognition, I am humbled, in my 14 years in the Aboitiz company, my heart and passion to serve drove me to even work harder,” she said. “I just work hard as expected from me and do the task given to me to ensure work is done as expected by my employer,” she added.

When asked about her advice to other workers, Hepiga said: “Put your heart into everything that you do, love your work, and give the best that you can in order to achieve not just your personal goals, but what the company is achieving as well.”

It was also the same month last year when Cotabato Light and Power Company received an award as the Most Compliant Establishment in BARMM Region.

Theme of this year’s Labor Day celebration was “Matatag na Trabaho at Kabuhayan Para sa Manggagawang Bangsamoro.”

BARMM Senior Minister Abunawas “Von Al Haq” Maslamama who graced the event, stressed that the Bangsamoro Government is committed to investing in people’s capabilities in providing decent and sustainable work.

Maslamama also expressed his appreciation to the Bangsamoro workers. “We acknowledge their significance and valuable contributions to the growing economy of BARMM,” Maalamama said.

“The BARMM Government is grateful for your constant efforts as partners in achieving our shared goals for the Bangsamoro region,” he added.

Labor Minister Muslimin G. Sema, expressed his commitment to improve the working conditions of workers.

“Narito tayo upang i-celebrate ang pinaka-importanteng araw ng manggagawa sa buong kasaysayan ng ating bansa,” Sema said.

“Ang MOLE, under the leadership of the BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, ay gagawin ang lahat ng makakaya para mabigyan ng panibagong antas at kulay ang ating mga manggagawa,” he added.

“Kayo ang sundalo ng kasaganahan, sundalo ng development,” the labor minister emphasized.