For Cotabato Light, every day is fire prevention day

COTABATO CITY - In observance of the Philippine Fire Prevention Month, Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has shared fire safety and prevention tips to prevent household fires and raise public awareness as part of the distribution utility’s customer care program.

“These tips are to be observed all year round, not only during this month, to save lives and properties,” Valentin S. Saludes III, President and COO said in a statement.

“Whatever is the cause of a fire, may it be defective installation of electrical wiring or accidental ignition, what is important is for people to understand and know the different ways to prevent fire from happening in residential houses or business establishment buildings,” he added.

Household electrical equipment and appliances may trigger fire when incorrectly operated and handled. To prevent that, homeowners are advised to inspect all electrical installations, ensuring that all are unplugged when not in use. “If the electrical cord is hot and you notice sparks, then there must be something wrong,” Saludes said.

He urged residents not to “self-repair” domestic electrical connections and “allow only licensed and competent electricians to repair old and dilapidated electrical wires and cords.”

Overloading electrical circuits can also start fires so residents are further advised to not plug multiple appliances or devices at once and take extra precaution when using extension cords.

“Do not overload electrical circuits by putting up additional lights or equipment” Saludes said. Cotabato Light also reminded consumers or homeowners to “always” unplug all electrical appliances when not in use except appliances that require continuous use. Doing this will also help reduce electric bills.

Cotabato Light also warns the public against unauthorized tapping of electricity under Republic Act No. 7832, or the Anti-Electric Transmission Lines / Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

Pilferage, including unauthorized tapping to electric lines, removal of transfer lines, and tampering with or destroying meters and other electrical equipment to prevent the accurate registration of electricity consumption, is illegal and can cause power interruptions and fire incidents.

These acts are punishable by six to twelve (6-12) years of imprisonment and fines.

Cotabato Light has already apprehended 560 violators, and they are required by law to pay for the stolen electricity and face criminal charges.

Stressing that electricity is not the only source of fire in homes and establishments, Saludes said the Cotabato Light also issues some fire prevention tips for non-electrical items like candles and gas lamps that many residents still use at home.

“Lighted candles and gas lamps should be placed far from curtains and highly combustible materials like waste paper and other easily burned items should be properly disposed of,” Saludes said.

He added that these must be put off and to never allow children to play with lighted candles, kerosene lamps, matches or lighters.

Saludes also reminded residents never to stock highly flammable and combustible materials like gasoline, alcohol or paint inside homes. Instead they should make sure that fire aid materials or kits are available and easily accessible inside the house or building with the fire bureau phone number visible for easy recall in case of emergency.

When fire occurs, the Cotabato Light advises residents to remain calm. “Instead do what is necessary to prevent the fire from spreading such as calling the fire stations, or when the situation demands, save everything you can but first and foremost save lives in the household including yours,”Saludes said.

The Cotabato Light has an emergency response team working 24/7 to respond to fire incidents, whether the fire is electrical related or not. Whenever fire occurs in a particular area, Cotabato Light Emergency personnel cut power around the eye of the fire to prevent spread of conflagration.