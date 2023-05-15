Cotabato Light explains higher power bills

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company customers will see an increase in their recent electricity bills following the effect of higher generation charges brought by drawing more of its power supply requirement in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

This resulted in an increase of electricity rates in April by P0.6406 per kilowatt-hour versus March or from P9.9905 per kilowatt-hour to P10.6311 per kilowatt-hour because of limited allocation from its biggest supplier, the PSALM, due to the effect of summer months as it relies mostly on its Hydroelectric Power Plants.

In a statement, the Cotabato Light said aside from the increase in the electricity rates, in these summer months, customers tend to use more electricity due to the intense heat that we are experiencing.

The temperature has been recorded by PAGASA to climb as high as 40 degrees Celsius that resulted in the increase of average consumption of residential customers in April by 7% versus March.

The Generation Charge in the customer's bill is just a pass-through charge or Cotabato Light merely acts as a collecting agent for this charge. Cotabato Light’s own rate, which is the distribution charge, has not increased since 2012.

The use of cooling home appliances such as air-conditioning, refrigerators, and electric fans are usually extended for longer periods. The ambient temperature also makes these appliances work harder in order to keep up with the cooling demand. Setting these appliances at low temperature also requires more electricity.

Cotabato Light advises its customers to use electricity wisely through energy conservation and energy efficiency methods. Please visit www.cotabatolight.com for tips on how to reduce consumption.