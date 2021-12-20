Cotabato Light extends medical aid to SK, DOS, city health offices

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) continues its corporate social responsibility by extending more medical supplies needed to support the vaccination drive of the government.

Recipient of this month’s CSR with aid amounting to P598,000 worth of supplies are the local governments of Cotabato City, and the towns of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat, both in Maguindanao.

On Dec. 13, representatives from the Cotabato Light turned over supplies to the Cotabato City Office of Health Services.

These were received by City Health Chief Dr. Meyassador Patadon who lauded the Aboitiz firm for considering the city health as one of its CSR beneficiaries.

The next day, the Cotabato Light personnel also handed over medical supplies for the LGU of Datu Odin Sinsuat which were received by town Mayor Cherryl Ann L. Sinsuat.

The third recipient of the CSR program was the Municipal Health Office of Sultan Kudarat town.

Dr. Bai Ulambay Lidasan, town health officer and Banjo Mampon, town administrator, received the supplies from the Cotabato Light.