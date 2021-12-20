  Monday Dec, 20 2021 12:56:54 PM

Cotabato Light extends medical aid to SK, DOS, city health offices

HEALTH • 07:15 AM Mon Dec 20, 2021
34
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light
The donors and the recipients. (Cotabato Light photos)

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) continues its corporate social responsibility by extending more medical supplies needed to support the vaccination drive of the government.

Recipient of this month’s CSR with aid amounting to P598,000 worth of supplies are the local governments of Cotabato City, and the towns of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat, both in Maguindanao.

On Dec. 13, representatives from the Cotabato Light turned over supplies to the Cotabato City Office of Health Services. 

These were received by City Health Chief Dr. Meyassador Patadon who lauded the Aboitiz firm for considering the city health as one of its CSR beneficiaries.

The next day, the Cotabato Light personnel also handed over medical supplies for the LGU of Datu Odin Sinsuat which were received by town Mayor Cherryl Ann L. Sinsuat.

The third recipient of the CSR program was the Municipal Health Office of Sultan Kudarat town.

Dr. Bai Ulambay Lidasan, town health officer and Banjo Mampon, town administrator, received the supplies from the Cotabato Light.

No description available.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light extends medical aid to SK, DOS, city health offices

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) continues its corporate social responsibility by extending more medical...

From bullets to ballots: Once separatist MILF now gun for elective seats

COTABATO CITY —- Ali Tatak, a former fighter of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), said the 2022 elections will be his first time ever to vote...

BARMM honors 14th century foreign Islamic missionary 

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government capped off with a “Guinakit” fluvial parade its commemoration on Sunday of the arrival here in the 14th...

No death due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 18, 2021 (6:00 PM) SIXTEEN (16) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THIRTY-THREE (33) NEW RECOVERIES...

12 more BIFF men surrender in Maguindanao 

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao --- Twelve more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, five of them bomb-makers, surrendered here Friday....