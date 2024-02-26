Cotabato Light extends support to Magelco

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light successfully handed over the third batch of donations, consisting of 350 pieces recovered kilowatt-hour meters and 350 pieces brand new meter base to Maguindanao Electric Cooperative on February 23, 2024.

The donated kWh meters and meter bases will enable MAGELCO to expand its coverage and provide electricity to more households and businesses in remote areas. This contribution aligns with Cotabato Light's broader mission to drive sustainable development and foster inclusive growth across the region.

Cotabato Light President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III expressed enthusiasm for the positive impact this collaboration will have on the neighboring electric cooperative and the community at large.

"We are proud to contribute to the growth and progress of Maguindanao Electric Cooperative. This handover reinforces our commitment to fostering sustainable energy practices and supporting the development of our neighboring partners," said President Saludes.

Maguindanao Electric Cooperative's acting general manager, Suraina A. Kalid, expressed gratitude for the continued partnership and the tangible support from Cotabato Light.

"This equipment will undoubtedly enhance our operational efficiency and, in turn, benefit the consumers we serve. We appreciate Cotabato Light's commitment to sustainable and reliable energy solutions," Kalid said.

Last year, Cotabato Light was able to donate 500 pieces of recovered Kwh meters and 350 pieces of meter bases, respectively.

Cotabato Light remains steadfast in its mission to be at the forefront of driving positive change and empowering the evolution of our cities, the Aboitiz firm said.