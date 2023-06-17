  Saturday Jun, 17 2023 06:41:31 PM

Cotabato Light, first electric distribution unit in PH to be ISO certified

Local News • 13:15 PM Sat Jun 17, 2023
Aboitiz Power news release

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light is one of the first electric distribution utilities in the country to be certified with the ISO 55001:2014, an asset management system standard that aims to check the processes of organizations in effectively managing the lifecycle of their assets.

“This is truly a milestone for AboitizPower, specifically Cotabato Light, being the first distribution unit in the Philippines to be certified, we are proud to share this momentous achievement with them,” said Romero Zamora, Managing Director of DQS in the Philippines.

Cotabato Light underwent a rigorous audit conducted by DQS Certification Philippines, an external certifying body, thoroughly examining the company’s processes and operations, both internal and external.

“This is another example of our commitment to our customers and stakeholders; that we are responsible custodians of our assets to truly drive value for them," said AboitizPower Distribution Utilities SVP and COO Anton Mari Perdices.

