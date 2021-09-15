Cotabato Light gets two safety seal certifications

COTABATO CITY - The Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has been certified by both Cotabato City LGU and the Ministry of Labor & Employment in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM).

The Safety Seal Certifications recognized Cotabato Light for its compliance on health protocol requirements set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19. It is a voluntary certification scheme that affirms that an establishment is compliant with the minimum public health standards set by the government and uses or integrates its contact tracing tool.

On September 14, MP Minister Romeo Sema himself of MOLE-BARMM granted the safety seal certificate, Ms. Leah Ebita-Villajuan, Cotabato City Business Permit and Licensing Division Head of the LGU issued the same to Cotabato Light last September 7, 2021.

“We continue to spread positive energy across our business and communities as we perform our duties under the unique conditions amid these current times,” said Valentin S. Saludes III, President and COO of Cotabato Light.

“With COVID-19 threat still looming around, we strictly adhere to government regulations and protocols on minimum health standards. We value our employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, thus we are passionate to find better ways to improve our working conditions in order to provide safe, sufficient and reliable power to keep the lights on for our customers and to the communities we serve as we help in advancing business and communities," Saludes added.

Earlier in July, Cotabato Light has also been recognized and commended, by the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MENRE-BARMM), for being compliant with the major Philippine Environmental laws, rules and regulations.

“This is truly a testament that Cotabato Light is committed and endeavors to pursue excellence in customer service, quality, environmental and occupational health and safety," he added.