Cotabato Light hosts 1st Rodeolympics 2023

COTABATO CITY – In a bid to improve proficiency and develop more skills in performing power lines development in its franchise area, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) hosted the 1st Lineman’s Rodeolympics 2023.

Themed "Powering the future: Line Workers Igniting Excellence," the activity was participated by 60 linemen from Cotabato Light accredited line service providers.

It was held at the Cotabato City Bangsamoro Stand Alone Senior High School compound in Barangay Datu Balabaran, Cotabato City on November 18.

Seven line service partners composed of GTocao Electrical Engineering Services, ADO Electrical and Construction Services, ArkiPowerLine Construction Services, Ecolectric Electrical Services. Indong Marketing & Construction Services, JesMaineJon Electrical Services, Carmel Lights Manpower & Allied Services, Inc. participated in the event.

The activity showcased the skills of the linemen through a relay involving the operation and replacement of powerline accessories, grounding, fuse replacement, and installation of house meters.

A “Hurtsman Rescue” was also performed to show skill and precision in saving an electrocuted lineman.

Various stakeholders and partners were present during the activity from Cotabato City Bangsamoro Stand Alone Senior High School, BFP BARMM, Cotabato City Central Fire Station City Health Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Cotabato City Police Office 3, Barangay Local Government, media, Cotabato Light employees and service partners.

After the one-day event, the Red team topped the competition followed by the black team that bagged second place, the yellow team for third place, and the green team won fourth place.

The Lineman’s Rodeolympics is also Cotabato Light's way of recognizing the contribution of its linemen, equip themselves with the necessary skills and promoting safety at all times.