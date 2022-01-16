Cotabato Light implements rotational brownout due to unscheduled interruption from NGCP

COTABATO CITY - Due to unscheduled power service interruption at past 12 noon today while the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) personnel were conducting scheduled maintenance activities today, Sunday, January 16, the Cotabato Light and Power Company was forced to implement rotational brownout across the citiy and its environs.

"Our apologies for the inconvenience which is beyond our control," the Cotabato Light said.

Various parts of the city have experienced on and off power supply.

Normalcy has been retored at 530 p.m.