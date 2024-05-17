Cotabato Light: Increased generation costs lead to a rise in the overall electricity rate

COTABATO CITY - The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light & Power Company (Cotabato Light) increased by P1.90 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this May.

The higher generation charges pulled the overall residential rate up to P10.44 per kWh from the previous month’s P8.54 per kWh.

The increase is primarily due to the substantial reduction of cheaper supply from hydro plants due to the effect of El Nino and the high price of electricity from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) which are both attributed to Generation Charge.

Meanwhile, Cotabato Light’s distribution rate has remained unchanged since 2012.

With this, Cotabato Light continues to encourage customers to manage their energy consumption and use electricity wisely.