Cotabato Light inks MOA for Brigada Eskwela, school supplies dispersal for PC Hill school

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has successfully signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to support Brigada Eskwela and provide school supplies for PC Hill Elementary School.

The signing ceremony took place on July 2, 2024, marking a significant step towards enhancing educational facilities and resources for the students.

Cotabato Light's initiative aims to foster a better learning environment by ensuring that the students of PC Hill Elementary School have access to necessary school supplies and a well-maintained educational facility.

This project aims to support the school's make-over activities, ensuring readiness for the upcoming school year starting in July.

“Our employees will have the opportunity to engage in repainting windows and walls and to conduct various cleaning activities to improve the school's environment,” the Cotabato Light said in a statement.

Brigada Eskwela, an annual initiative by the Department of Education, involves various stakeholders in cleaning, repairing, and beautifying schools to create a conducive learning environment for students.

Cotabato Light's participation underscores its commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to uplifting the communities it serves.

"We are delighted to partner with PC Hill Elementary School and contribute to the Brigada Eskwela program," said Engr. Anthony M. Bueno, Admin Support Group Head of Cotabato Light.

"Education is a vital component of community development, and we believe that by working together, we can create a better learning environment for our children," Bueno said.

This effort is part of Cotabato Light's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development.

The event on July 27 will feature various activities, including the distribution of school supplies, classroom repairs, and beautification projects.

It is expected to draw enthusiastic participation from Cotabato Light employees, Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU) officials, School Parents-Teachers Association (SPTA), and other stakeholders, all working hand-in-hand to ensure a successful start to the new school year.