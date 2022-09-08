  Thursday Sep, 08 2022 11:53:20 PM

Cotabato Light Notice of Scheduled Power Interruption on September 12, 2022

Local News • 15:15 PM Thu Sep 8, 2022
33
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) scheduled power interruption on September 12, 2022 (Sunday) from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM affecting customers in TV Juliano, Cotabato City.

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary line maintenance works in the area which is necessary for a more stable, safe and reliable distribution system, ensuring continuous supply of electricity to all Cotabato Light customers.

Cotabato Light and Power Company will exert effort to finish the work speedily and restore electric service to the affected area in the soonest possible time.

However, there may be instances where power restoration may go beyond the scheduled timeline due to unavoidable circumstances.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or line related concerns.

Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address, cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Dayuhang negosyante, patay sa pamamaril sa Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - KINILALA NI Police Station 1 Commander Police Captain Kenneth Rosales ang biktima na si Mohamed Rifard Mohamed Siddeek, 46-anyos,...

SGA villages in NoCot get solar street lights

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – Residents of four adjoining villages here are grateful for the rural electrification project that provided electricity,...

Cotelco announces power interruption in Tulunan on Friday, Sept. 9

POWER INTERRUPTION ADVISORY WHERE : TULUNAN AREA WHEN : SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 (FRIDAY) TIME : 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (2 HOURS) REASON : To...

Cotabato Light Notice of Scheduled Power Interruption on September 12, 2022

Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) scheduled power interruption on September 12, 2022 (Sunday) from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM affecting...

3 dead, 3 hurt in Basilan gun attack 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao -Three villagers were killed while three others were wounded, among them a child, in a gun attack in Sumisip, Basilan...