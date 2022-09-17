  Saturday Sep, 17 2022 03:09:57 PM

Cotabato Light Notice of Scheduled Power Interruption on September 20, 2022

Local News • 12:15 PM Sat Sep 17, 2022
30
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) scheduled power interruption on September 20, 2022 (Saturday) from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM affecting customers at Macapagal Street, Cotabato City.

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary line maintenance works in the area which is necessary for a more stable, safe and reliable distribution system, ensuring continuous supply of electricity to all Cotabato Light customers. Cotabato Light and Power Company will exert effort to finish the work speedily and restore electric service to the affected area in the soonest possible time.

However, there may be instances where power restoration may go beyond the scheduled timeline due to unavoidable circumstances.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or line related concerns.

Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address, cotabatolight@aboitiz.com. Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light Notice of Scheduled Power Interruption on September 20, 2022

Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) scheduled power interruption on September 20, 2022 (Saturday) from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM affecting...

Images of Maguindanao plebiscite

Police officers accompany members of Plebcom (Plebiscite committee) in transporting election paraphernalia to North Kabuntalan, Maguindanao before...

Namfrel observes low voters' turnout in Maguindanao plebiscite

COTABATO CITY - Namfrel national chair Lito Averia said few voters have showed up in most of the voting centers across the province an h our after...

Maguindanao plebiscite begins, some areas full of voters, others are not

COTABATO CITY - More than one after voting starts, some areas in Maguindanao are filled with voters while other voting centers remain empty or have...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept. 16, 2022)

HEADLINES 1   PRES. MARCOS, bumisita sa BARMM, nagsalita bilang guest of honor ng BTA-BARMM inaugural session.  2  ...