Cotabato Light now accepting applications for “Lifeline Subsidy”

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has begun accepting applications to obtain a Lifeline Subsidy for customers of Cotabato Light who are Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries or members of the marginalized sector, whose monthly electricity consumption does not exceed 80kWh.

The Lifeline Rate Subsidy, one of the provisions of R.A. 10150 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), provides a subsidy on electricity bills for qualified consumers with a monthly electricity consumption of no more than 80kWh based on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved lifeline rate for Cotabato Light.

In a statement, the Cotabato Light said the documents to be submitted by the 4P beneficiaries are as follows:

1. A duly-accomplished Application Form that can be obtained at

A. the Cotabato Light Accredited Service Center at the Alnor Commercial Complex;

B. Can also request an online copy at the Cotabato Light Facebook page or at the email address cotabatolight@aboitiz.com;

C. Download from our webpage at https://cotabatolight.com/.

2. Most recent electricity bill for the electric service being applied for; and

3. Any valid government-issued ID containing the signature and address of the consumer.

For those who are not beneficiaries of the 4Ps but are members of the marginalized sector, a certification from the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) BARMM will be required.

Cotabato Light will verify all applications and documents submitted by applicants. This benefit will not be given to applicants who are not on the 4Ps list from DOE or MSSD and who cannot submit complete documents.

4Ps members will continue to benefit until they are on the official list of 4Ps beneficiaries while non-4Ps members who pass their application for Lifeline Subsidy must renew their application every three years.

For more information about the new Lifeline Subsidy policy, you can visit the accredited service

center of Cotabato Light, call the numbers (064) 520-CLPC (2572), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849

5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 ( Smart) or message the official Facebook page and email address.