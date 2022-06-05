  Sunday Jun, 05 2022 07:12:46 PM

Cotabato Light power update due to NGCP activity

Local News • 11:30 AM Sun Jun 5, 2022
58
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Power Update 1: Ongoing NGCP maintenance activity

Cotabato Light is currently connected to the NGCP 69KV Tacurong Line. However, due to limited supply of power and the effect of low voltage, we might be experiencing 1 hour rotational interruption per feeder.

However this may be ​​canceled or changed depending on NGCP supply allocation, Power Plant Capability & Behavior of the Demand at a given​ period of​ time

Cotabato Light apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience caused by these power interruptions which are beyond its control.

Cotabato Light assures that necessary announcements and updates to its customers relating to the power supply situation will be made from time to time. Hoping for your understanding.

 

