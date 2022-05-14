Cotabato Light preparedness resulted to zero power interruption during election 

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has performed its duties during the election process that resulted in the uninterrupted power supply in its franchise area.

It responde to emergency related issues and prevented possible unscheduled power service interruption on election day and the days when counting and canvassing were on going.

On May 11, at around 8:48 p.m., an unscheduled interruption occurred due to electrocuted bird near the Salimbao Substation, in Barangay Salimbao, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Before the national and local balloting in its franchise area, the Cotabato Light has set in place contingency plans and preventive measures to ensure a stable and adequate power supply within its franchise area during the elections.

As early as March this year, Cotabato Light has already started to prepare preventive measures for the upcoming polls which include the clearing of distribution line hazards such as vegetation on the critical components of line facilities, inspection of the electrical connections of all 53 schools used as polling precints, and making the company’s standby power plant is always ready to augment the power supply in case of power shortage, assuring continuous power supply in vital institutions and major areas where election activities are held.

“Cotabato Light is always ready and prepared in case of emergency or unplanned power interruption not just for election but for all other significant events in our service area. We assess contingency teams and plans to make sure proper implementation. With the contingency preparations set, we can ensure reliable power supply to our customers before, during, and after the election date, except for unforeseen power interruptions,” said Valentin S. Saludes III, Cotabato Light President and Chief Operating Officer.

On the day of the election, additional line crews were positioned in strategic areas within the Cotabato Light franchise to respond to line problems affecting power supply. Its telephone brigade was also activated to cater to more customer calls should power problems occur.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers and the public in general to report immediately any power or line related concerns. Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao.