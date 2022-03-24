  Thursday Mar, 24 2022 11:32:25 PM

Cotabato Light Public Safety Awareness: Don't climb trees near power lines

USEFUL TIPS • 18:30 PM Thu Mar 24, 2022
21
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Public Safety Awareness: Trees near power lines are dangerous! When a tree grows close to a power line, it can create shock hazards, power outages, and fires.

Never climb a tree near a power line and never touch the power line. Electricity will go through you and you can be injured or killed.

Please report immediately if you see trees or branches touching our primary lines for proper action. You may contact our call center hotline or send us message thru Facebook or email address.

Safety first! The safe way is the best way!

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotelco announces power interruption in Kidapawan

POWER-OFF : KIDAPAWAN AREA WHEN : MARCH 26, 2022 (SATURDAY) TIME : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS) Affected areas : Purok Lansones, Purok Rambutan,...

Cotabato Light announces service interruption for March 28

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has announced power service interruption for Monday, March 28 in portions of its franchise area...

Cotabato Light Public Safety Awareness: Don't climb trees near power lines

Public Safety Awareness: Trees near power lines are dangerous! When a tree grows close to a power line, it can create shock hazards, power outages,...

British entity reaches out to BARMM government

COTABATO CITY --- Two British dignitaries and the Bangsamoro labor minister agreed Wednesday to cooperate on promoting the welfare of the local labor...

Counterfeit cigars seized in Sarangani

GEN. SANTOS CITY -  Assorted smuggled cigarettes were seized in Barangay Poblacion, Glan, Sarangani Province during joint operation of Glan...