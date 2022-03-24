Cotabato Light Public Safety Awareness: Don't climb trees near power lines

Public Safety Awareness: Trees near power lines are dangerous! When a tree grows close to a power line, it can create shock hazards, power outages, and fires.

Never climb a tree near a power line and never touch the power line. Electricity will go through you and you can be injured or killed.

Please report immediately if you see trees or branches touching our primary lines for proper action. You may contact our call center hotline or send us message thru Facebook or email address.

Safety first! The safe way is the best way!