Cotabato Light rolls out booster shots for its workforce, family, and partners

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company, one of AboitizPower’s distribution utilities, has rolled out boosters for its employees and contractors, including their families and dependents, last January 12, 2022.

In partnership with the local government unit of Cotabato City and the Cotabato Health Office, 234 booster shots were administered at the Cotabato Light covered court, which also served as the vaccination hub.

Since December 2021, 100% of Cotabato Light's employees and contractors have already been fully vaccinated. This is a testament to the company's drive to ensure a healthy and safe workplace and help the government achieve herd immunity at the soonest possible time.

Cotabato Light and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. have also donated more medical supplies and equipment, including syringes, aspirators, band-aids, cotton rolls, plasters, stethoscopes, alcohol, face masks, surgical gloves, and thermal scanners to aid the government's vaccination programs last December 2021.

With the ever-present threat of COVID-19, Cotabato Light and its accredited service center continue to adhere to minimum health standards and protocols, including the continued implementation of the skeletal workforce scheme to protect its employees and stakeholders while maintaining business continuity.

AboitizPower and Cotabato Light remain steadfast in their promise to advance business and communities, despite the rising challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.