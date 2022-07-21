Cotabato Light safety tips for consumers

Public Safety Awareness: Accidentally contacting a power line can be dangerous and in some cases, even deadly.

Do not touch anything in contact with power lines. Don't trim trees near powerlines yourself.

Trimming trees may seem fairly easy, but it's just not worth the risk of electric shock, falling or even being killed.

Please report to us If you intend clearing trees near powerlines. Safety first. The safe way is the best way! #CotabatoLightSafetyAwareness